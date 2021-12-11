AP source: Oregon hires Georgia DC Lanning as head coach

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

A person involved in the negotiations says Oregon has hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as its next head coach. The person says Oregon has completed the deal with Lanning to replace Mario Cristobal, who was hired away by Miami earlier this week. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school had not yet made an official announcement. The 35-year-old Lanning will be a first-time head coach with Oregon after spending the last four years at Georgia, the last three as defensive coordinator.