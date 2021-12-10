Sidney Crosby records 2 assists, Penguins beat Capitals 4-2

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Danton Heinen, Brock McGinn and Kasperi Kapanen scored, Sidney Crosby had two assists and the Pittsburgh Penguins held on to beat the rival Washington Capitals 4-2. The Penguins controlled the play for the first two periods before the Capitals mounted a comeback in the third. Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to three. Washington’s brief two-game streak came to an end. It was the 85th NHL meeting between Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller scored for Washington.