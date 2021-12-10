Rookie Mills will start at QB for Texans for rest of season

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Davis Mills and coach David Culley said Mills will start for the rest of the season. Culley benched quarterback Taylor for Mills in the third quarter of last week’s loss with the Texans (2-10) trailing 21-0. Culley evaluated the position this week before announcing his decision Friday. “He gives us the best chance to win,” Culley said of Mills. Houston hosts Seattle on Sunday.