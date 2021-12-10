Milwaukee ends Houston’s 7-game streak with 123-114 win

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped the Houston Rockets’ seven-game winning streak with a 123-114 victory. Houston had been red hot following the 15-game slide that preceded this run. The Rockets led by 10 at one point and hung around until the Bucks pulled away in the fourth. Eric Gordon’s 3-pointer got Houston within 1 before Khris Middleton scored the last five points of a 7-0 stretch to extend Milwaukee’s lead to 117-109 with about four minutes to go.