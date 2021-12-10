Injury-time goal secures Brentford comeback win in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Bryan Mbeumo’s stoppage-time penalty has earned Brentford a dramatic 2-1 win over Watford in the English Premier League. Brentford moved back into the top half of the standings. Watford remains three points above the relegation zone. Emmanuel Dennis seemed to have breathed life into Watford’s survival bid with his first-half header that held up until six minutes remained. The Bees hauled themselves level through Pontus Jansson. Then Mbeumo, deputizing from the spot for the coronavirus-infected Ivan Toney, held his nerve to secure a memorable victory.