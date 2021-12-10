Georgiev stops 36, Rangers hang on for 2-1 win over Sabres

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev stopped 36 shots and the New York Rangers extended one of the best starts in team history with a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The Rangers hung on for the victory after a video review determined Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was offside to negate Victor Olofsson’s goal with 57 seconds remaining. Officials first confirmed Olofsson’s shot, which caromed in off the skate of New York’s Patrik Nemeth, had crossed the goal line. They then determined Dahlin had crossed the blue line before the Sabres entered the zone.