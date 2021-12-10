Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson to take over at Grambling

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Former Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders head coach Hue Jackson is taking over as the coach of Grambling’s storied college football program. Grambling fired eighth-year coach Broderick Fobbs last month. Jackson spent this season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State. Jackson spent 18 years in the NFL as an assistant or head coach with Washington, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Baltimore, the Raiders and Cleveland. Before that he spent about a decade on staffs at Pac-12 programs Arizona State, California and Southern California.