Eagles have come a long way, set to make a playoff push

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles began the season in rebuilding mode with a rookie coach and unproven quarterback. They enter the final month in position to make a playoff push. That’s progress. When the Eagles return from their bye they’ll be no worse than one game behind in a jumbled NFC wild-card race or possibly tied for a spot. With a favorable schedule over the last four weeks many fans would consider it a disappointment if Philadelphia doesn’t get into the postseason. The Eagles have come a long way since the top priority for 2021 was figuring out if Jalen Hurts should be the starting quarterback in 2022.