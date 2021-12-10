COVID-19 boosters on backburner for most pro sports leagues

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

The push to get coronavirus booster shots has not been made a priority for most of the top sports leagues in North America. Even as cases continue to crop up, the NFL and NHL have no current plans to follow the NBA’s lead of requiring players, coaches and staff to receive an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated under various league protocols. NFL and NHL officials are instead touting current vaccination rates above 90% as the reason the virus cases so far have largely been mild or asymptomatic.