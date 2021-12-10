Colts owner donates $3 million for mental health studies

By The Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has donated $3 million to fund a new research institute at Indiana University. The Irsay Family Research Institute will be located on the university’s main campus in Bloomington and will focus on mental health and the complications it can create with other illnesses. It’s the the latest effort in Irsay’s campaign to raise mental health awareness. Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard also has played a key role in the effort.