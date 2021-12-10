Avalanche score 7 in 3rd straight, cruise past Red Wings 7-3

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche became the first team in 26 years to score seven goals in three straight games with a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Andre Burakovsky had two goals and Darren Helm scored in his first game against his former team. J.T. Compher had a goal in his return from an injury, Nathan MacKinnon, Samuel Girard and Cale Makar also scored, and Devon Toews had three assists for the Avalanche. They are the first team since Pittsburgh from Nov. 4-10, 1995 to score seven goals in three straight. Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots for Colorado.