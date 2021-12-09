Walker’s 1st hat trick lifts Blues to 6-2 win over Red Wings

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nathan Walker scored his first career hat trick and fourth-string goaltender Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 6-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The 27-year-old Walker had previously dressed in 25 NHL games, recording three goals and two assists. Lindgren made his first start since March 7, 2020. He is fourth on the Blues’ depth chart. The 27-year-old saw his first NHL action in almost two calendar years on Tuesday and made three saves in 6:25 of relief duty.