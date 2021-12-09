No. 6 Arizona women beat North Dakota State 59-47

By BRIAN J. PEDERSEN

Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington had a season-high 16 points, Cate Reese added 13 and No. 6 Arizona beat North Dakota State 59-47. The Wildcats are 8-0 for the fifth time in school history and second time in three seasons but looked like a team playing its first game in 12 days. Arizona lost starting forward Lauren Ware to an injury in the game’s first minute. The Wildcats shot 34.9%, their worst rate in six games, and were 3 of 17 from 3-point range. Heaven Hamling scored 14 points for the Bison.