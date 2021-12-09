No. 23 Seton Hall edges No. 7 Texas 64-60 for 2nd top-10 win

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jared Rhoden scored 18 points and made the go-ahead basket as No. 23 Seton Hall knocked off its second top-10 team this season, beating No. 7 Texas 64-60. Cold-shooting Bryce Aiken scored five of his 10 points in the final minute, including a clutch 3-pointer, as the Pirates won their fifth straight game. Seton Hall also has an impressive road win at then-No. 4 Michigan on Nov. 16. Alexis Yetna added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Seton Hall in a game that was part of the annual Big East-Big 12 Battle. The Pirates held Texas scoreless for 7:20 down the stretch and are off to their best start since opening 9-1 in 2017-18. Tre Mitchell had season highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds for Texas, which had won five in a row.