Grizzlies ride second-half push to 108-95 win over Lakers

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points, Desmond Bane added 23 and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 108-95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Tyus Jones and De’Anthony Melton added 12 points apiece as Memphis won for the sixth time in seven games. LeBron James had a triple-double with 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 22 points. Talen Horton-Tucker and Avery Bradley added 10 each.