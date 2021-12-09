Florida signs veteran secondary coach Raymond away from LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran defensive backs coach Corey Raymond is leaving LSU for Florida. The move is a big-time coup for new Gators coach Billy Napier. Napier officially announced Raymond as the team’s cornerbacks coach and assistant head coach for the defense Thursday. Raymond was a three-year starter at LSU (1989-91) who went on to play six years in the NFL for the New York Giants and Chicago. He spent the last 10 seasons at LSU. He also served as the program’s recruiting coordinator the past two years.