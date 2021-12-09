Blair breaks record, No. 18 Texas A&M women win in rout

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells scored a season-high 25 points to lead No. 18 Texas A&M to an 88-43 rout of Texas Southern. Texas A&M coach Gary Blair collected his program-best 439th victory with the Aggies, surpassing Shelby Metcalf. Blair is third among active coaches and 12th in Division I with 847 wins. He announced on Oct. 28 his planned retirement at the end of the season. Wells, Qadashah Hoppie, and Jordan Nixon were a combined 11-of-18 (61%) shooting from 3-point range against Texas Southern (0-5). Shalexxus Aaron scored 16 points to lead Texas Southern.