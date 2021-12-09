Andrew Whitworth’s 40 time is only getting better for Rams

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Whitworth reaches a remarkable milestone in his career and his life when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. He turns 40 on Sunday, which means he’ll become the first 40-year-old in NFL history to start a game at left tackle. Not only is Whitworth still playing football but he is playing at an elite level in a key position for a Super Bowl-contending team. To hard-core analytics experts and casual fans alike, Whitworth’s play has showed almost no signs of decline as he plays deep into the second season of his second three-year contract with Los Angeles.