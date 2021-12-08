Rodgers says Packers’ off week gave his toe time to improve

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the off week has assisted him in his recovery from a toe injury. But it’s still painful enough to keep the reigning MVP from practicing. Rodgers wasn’t on the practice field Wednesday as the Packers prepared for their Sunday night home game with the Chicago Bears. He practiced just once before a Nov. 21 loss at Minnesota and didn’t practice at all before a Nov. 28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers says he fractured his pinky toe while working out at home during his quarantine last month after testing positive for COVID-19.