Lyon docked 1 point in French league after fan violence

PARIS (AP) — Lyon has been docked one point by the French league’s disciplinary commission after a spectator threw a bottle at Dimitri Payet during a match against Marseille last month. The disciplinary body also ordered a replay of that match which was abandoned after the violent incident. It will be played without fans at a date yet to be determined. The match was halted and then abandoned after Payet was hit on the head with a bottle filled with water in the fourth minute, with the score 0-0.