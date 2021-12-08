Ga Tech associate head coach diagnosed with breast cancer

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech women’s basketball associate head coach Tasha Butts has been diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer. The 39-year-old Butts says she was diagnosed last month. She intends to keep coaching while she’s being treated. When Butts is unable to be with the team, women’s basketball chief of staff Mickie DeMoss will step in. Georgia Tech is 6-2 and coming off a win over No. 21 Georgia last weekend. The Yellow Jackets will host No. 3 Connecticut on Thursday night. Last season, Georgia Tech reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for only the second time in school history.