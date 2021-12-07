Skip to Content
Texas Tech, Shannon topples No. 13 Tennessee in OT

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrence Shannon, Jr. had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Texas Tech (7-1) continued its run of Jimmy V Classic upsets in an offensively anemic 57-52 overtime win over No. 13 Tennessee on Tuesday night. Tuesday’s game was classic in title only. Offense was hard to find at Madison Square Garden, where the Vols (6-2) missed a whopping 34 of 40 3-pointers overall and shot only 27% overall in regulation from the floor. John Fulkerson led the Vols with 10 points, followed by three players with nine points.

