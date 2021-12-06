AP source: Cristobal headed to Miami after Diaz firing

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon and headed back to Miami. That’s according to a person familiar with his decision. It comes on the same day that Manny Diaz was fired as Miami’s football coach. Diaz went 7-5 this season and 21-15 in three seasons. His job security had been in question for some time and speculation ramped up three weeks ago when the Hurricanes dismissed athletic director Blake James — one of the people who hired Diaz in 2018. But Diaz kept working, even in recent days while the school was trying to pry Cristobal out of Oregon. The person confirmed Cristobal’s decision on condition of anonymity because it had not been publicly announced.