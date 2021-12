HOUSTON (AP) — Tramon Mark scored 18 points off the bench, Marcus Sasser had 17 points and a career-high six steals and No. 14 Houston defeated Alcorn State 77-45. Kyler Edwards finished with 12 points and seven rebounds and Josh Carlton had 12 points for the Cougars, who have won four in a row and are 8-1. Dominic Brewton scored eight points for Alcorn State, which is 1-7.