Published 10:30 PM

Curry, Wiggins lead Warriors to 126-95 victory over Magic

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 31 points and eight assists, Andrew Wiggins made a career-high eight 3-pointers on the way to 28 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Orlando Magic 126-95. Wiggins scored 17 of his points in the third quarter, knocking down three straight 3s over a span of 1:14. He finished 9 of 17 from the floor to help Golden State bounce back from having its 11-game home winning streak snapped with a 112-107 loss Saturday night to San Antonio. Gary Harris scored 17 points to lead the Magic, who lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

The Associated Press

