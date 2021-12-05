Wheeler plays 1,000th NHL game, Jets top Maple Leafs 6-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Copp, Evgeny Svechnikov, Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele scored, and Hellebuyck earned his ninth win of the season for Winnipeg. Michael Bunting, Auston Matthews and Ondrej Kase scored for Toronto. Joseph Woll stopped 35 shots.