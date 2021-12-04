Skip to Content
Morikawa pulls away in Bahamas, takes big step toward No. 1

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Collin Morikawa is one round away from reaching No. 1 in the world. The British Open champion was relentless in the Hero World Challenge and posted the only bogey-free round of the week. His 64 staked him to a five-shot lead in the holiday exhibition in the Bahamas. A victory would move him to No. 1 in the world, but only for a week. Even so, only 24 players have reached the top since the ranking began in 1986. Brooks Koepka had a 69 and will be in the final group. Off the course, Tiger Woods was spotted hitting driver on the back of the range.

