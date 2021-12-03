Rocky Lombardi-led N. Illinois faces Kent St. for MAC title

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

Rocky Lombardi was looking for a new place to play football after deciding to transfer from Michigan State nearly a year ago. Northern Illinois was searching for a quarterback to spark a turnaround. Lombardi and the Huskies proved to be a great match in the Mid-American Conference. He helped Northern Illinois earn a spot in the MAC championship game against Kent State on Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit. Huskies coach Thomas Hammock says the team wouldn’t be playing for the MAC title without Lombardi as its quarterback.