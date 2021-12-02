Hill’s promising start for Saints flames out late vs Cowboys

By GUERRY SMITH

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The jolt Taysom Hill provided for the reeling New Orleans Saints against Dallas dissolved in a slew of late turnovers. Hill passed for 264 yards and ran for 101 in his first start this season. But he threw four interceptions, including three on consecutive fourth-quarter series as the Saints lost their fifth straight for the first time since coach Sean Payton was hired in 2006. Payton says Hill played with “a lot of heart” and “a lot of guts” and didn’t get much help at times. Hill says he felt the Saints’ offense did some things “really well” but others “poorly.”