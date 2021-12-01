Padres, P Nick Martinez fail to complete deal before lockout

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person with knowledge of the talks says the San Diego Padres and free agent right-hander Nick Martinez were close to an agreement but didn’t get it completed before the owners locked out the players. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no deal had been reached. Reports surfaced that Martinez and the Padres had agreed to a $20 million, four-year deal. The person told the AP that the two sides could revisit a deal once there is a new collective bargaining agreement, but that Martinez remains a free agent.