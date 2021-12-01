Marlins introduce Garcia, who already calls Miami home

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Avisaíl García made his lone All-Star Game appearance on the Miami Marlins’ field. He has owned a house in the city for a few years. The native of Venezuela considers Miami home. That said, he still had to pass Derek Jeter’s test. It was at a breakfast with García a couple of weeks ago when Jeter needed assurance that the 30-year-old outfielder truly understood what it would mean to join a team that is building around a young core and thinks it’s on the cusp of finally starting to realize its potential. García passed, and he’s now a Marlin.