Virus-stricken Belenenses planning to sue league official

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The president of a club enduring a COVID-19 outbreak is planning to sue the Portuguese league official who said his team wanted to play last weekend despite having only nine players. Belenenses kicked off on Saturday and trailed Benfica 7-0 by halftime. The match was abandoned early in the second half after Belenenses went down to six players. Rui Pedro Soares says he will take legal action because the report prepared by the league official inaccurately said the club was OK with playing despite the situation. Benfica released a statement lamenting “one of the saddest episodes in the history of Portuguese soccer.”