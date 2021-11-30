Mets and CF Starling Marte finalize $78 million, 4-year deal

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Starling Marte and the New York Mets finalized their $78 million, four-year contract Tuesday night. The team also completed its deal with Mark Canha, another free agent outfielder. Canha gets $26.5 million over two years with a club option for 2024. The active Mets also have agreements in place — pending physicals — with two more free agents: ace pitcher Max Scherzer, for $130 million over three years, and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar. The 33-year-old Marte played for Miami and Oakland this year, batting .310 with 12 homers, 55 RBIs and a major league-high 47 steals in 120 games. The 32-year-old Canha, who can also play first base, hit .231 with 17 homers, 61 RBIs and 12 steals in 141 games for Oakland.