Injured Sarr could miss African Cup of Nations with Senegal

WATFORD, England (AP) — Senegal could be without Ismaïla Sarr for the African Cup of Nations because the winger has a knee ligament injury. Sarr was hurt in Watford’s 4-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Nov. 20 and the team says he will require a further scan “in around a month’s time” before another update is given on his condition. The African Cup starts on Jan. 9 and players are scheduled to join up with their national teams at the end of December. Sarr helped Senegal reach the final of the tournament in 2019. The team lost to Algeria 1-0.