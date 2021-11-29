Backlund lifts Flames past Penguins in 7-round shootout

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of a shootout and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 after blowing a late lead. Backlund broke in off the right side and ripped a shot into the top corner against Tristan Jarry. Jacob Markstrom sealed the victory by stopping Brock McGinn on Pittsburgh’s final attempt. The Flames’ Johnny Gaudreau and the Penguins’ Kris Letang scored in the third round of the tiebreaker. Milan Lucic scored in regulation for Calgary, which is 6-1-2 in its last nine games. Markstrom finished with 21 saves. Jake Guentzel scored for Pittsburgh, and Jarry had 31 stops.