MIAMI (AP) — Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings is heading to the Miami Marlins. The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded Stallings to the Miami Marlins in exchange for pitcher Zach Thompson and prospects Kyle Nicolas and Connor Scott. Stallings, 31, is coming off the best season of his career. He earned his first Gold Glove for his handling of an inexperienced pitching staff that ranked among the worst in the major leagues