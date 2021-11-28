Ready for Rangnick: Sancho helps Man United draw at Chelsea

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s lead in the Premier League was cut to one point after drawing 1-1 with Manchester United. Jadon Sancho’s opener for United on the counterattack was canceled out by Jorginho’s penalty. Second-place Manchester City beat West Ham 2-1 with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho. Ahead of the Merseyside derby reunion with former club Liverpool, Rafa Benitez has gone a seventh match without a win as Everton manager. The Toffees lost 1-0 at Brentford. Leicester beat Watford 4-2. Burnley’s home game against Tottenham was postponed due to heavy snow.