Ellis scores 22 for No. 10 Alabama in 96-64 win over Miami

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Keon Ellis had 22 points, Jaden Shackelford contributed 15 and No. 10 Alabama defeated Miami 96-64 in the fifth-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday night. Alabama (6-1), which also got 13 points each from JD Davison and Juwan Gary, found itself in the consolation bracket after losing its tournament opener to coach Rick Pitino’s Iona team. Davison added 10 assists. Kameron McGusty had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Miami (4-3), and Isaiah Wong scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half.