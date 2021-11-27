No. 15 UTSA’s perfect season ends in blowout at North Texas

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DENTON, Texas (AP) — No. 15 UTSA’s undefeated season has ended in a blowout as North Texas running backs DeAndre Torrey and Ikaika Ragsdale combined for five touchdowns in a 45-23 rout of the Roadrunners. Quarterback Frank Harris had two of UTSA’s three lost fumbles before sitting the second half at UNT’s rain-soaked Apogee Stadium. A Top 25 team had never played in the 10-year-old facility. UTSA is still playing in the Conference USA championship game Friday. North Texas improves to 2-47 against ranked opponents.