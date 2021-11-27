New Mexico St. parts with coach Doug Martin after 9 seasons

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State announced it is making a coaching changes, moving on from Doug Martin after nine seasons. Aggies athletic director Mario Moccia said after New Mexico State (2-10) ended its regular season by beating UMass that Martin’s contract, which is set to expire after the season, would not be renewed. Martin finished 25-74 at New Mexico State, a major college football independent. The Aggies will be joining Conference USA by 2023. The 58-year-old Martin had one winning season, guiding New Mexico State to a bowl game in 2013 for the first time since 1960.