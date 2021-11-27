Lucas scores 18 points to send No. 18 BYU over Utah 75-64

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Te’Jon Lucas scored a season-high 18 points to lead No. 18 BYU to a 75-64 win over Utah on Saturday night, keeping the Cougars undefeated. Alex Barcello had 17 points, most of them coming late in the game as he controlled the ball and went 11-for-12 from the free throw line. Gavin Baxter scored a season-high 14 points and Caleb Lohner added 10 points and 12 rebounds for BYU (6-0). Brendan Carlson had 17 points and Rollie Worster had 13 for the Utes (5-1), who suffered their first defeat of the season after five straight wins under new coach Craig Smith.