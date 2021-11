OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 19 points and 14 rebounds to carry Utah Valley to a 77-68 overtime win over Denver. Justin Harmon had 15 points for Utah Valley, which won its sixth straight game. Harmon’s two free throws with 19 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 63 heading to overtime. KJ Hunt had 22 points and seven assists for Denver.