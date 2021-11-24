Home for the holidays: Duke Johnson relishing Miami chance

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Duke Johnson is home for the holidays. And working. For him, it’s the perfect scenario. The veteran running back grew up practically in the shadow of Hard Rock Stadium, attending high school just a few minutes from the Miami Dolphins’ field. It was his home field in college, with the Miami Hurricanes playing there. And he’s hoping to play there again Sunday when his new team — the Dolphins — host the Carolina Panthers.