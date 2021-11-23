Steelers playing waiting game on injured stars Watt, Haden

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hopeful to get some familiar faces back in the lineup before they visit Cincinnati. Coach Mike Tomlin says there’s a chance linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive back Joe Haden will be available against the Bengals. All three sat out a 41-37 loss to the Chargers last week. Fitzpatrick is currently on the COVID-19 list. Watt is dealing with hip and knee injuries and Haden has a sprained foot. Without the three veterans, the Steelers gave up a whopping 533 yards. That’s the most they’ve allowed in a game in eight years.