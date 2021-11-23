Offshore tourneys return in college basketball amid COVID-19

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — This week’s Battle 4 Atlantis men’s college basketball tournament in the Bahamas headlines the list of offshore events returning to the sport amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The eight-team tournament begins Wednesday at the Atlantis resort. It includes reigning national champion Baylor, No. 19 Auburn and No. 22 Connecticut. The men’s tournament begins two days after the first women’s Atlantis tournament got its 1-vs-2 title game between South Carolina and UConn. The Atlantis tournament was on hiatus last season amid the pandemic. Other events include the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Cancun Challenge in Mexico.