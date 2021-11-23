Falcons sign former longtime Saints punter Thomas Morstead

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed former longtime New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead. He was signed to the team’s active roster, one day after punter Dustin Colquitt was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list. The Falcons signed another punter, Dom Maggio, to their practice squad. Maggio was waived by Atlanta on Sept. 8. The 35-year-old Morstead spent 12 seasons with the Saints before appearing in seven games for the New York Jets this season. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2012. Morstead appeared in all 16 games in 11 of his 12 seasons with the Saints.