Warriors’ Curry sits out against Pistons with bruised hip

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was out of the lineup against the Detroit Pistons due to a bruised hip, a night after scoring 20 of his 40 points in a fourth-quarter comeback victory at Cleveland. The NBA-leading Warriors also were without Draymond Green on Friday night because of a bruised thigh. He had 14 assists in 29 minutes against the Cavaliers. Golden State’s Otto Porter missed the game with a foot injury, and Andre Iguodala was out for a second straight game with a sore right knee.