Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 10:19 PM

Thomas, Osborne lead No. 20 UCLA women past Northridge 74-36

MGN/KYMA.com

LOS ANGELES (AP) — IImar’I Thomas scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and No. 20 UCLA pulled away from Cal State Northridge for a 73-46 win. Charisma Osborne added 19 points before being helped off the court in the closing minutes with an apparent ankle injury. Trailing 26-21 midway through the second quarter, UCLA closed the half with a 13-0 run, six on Osborne free throws. With just over four minutes to go in the third quarter, the Matadors were within five but UCLA scored 11-straight to take command. The Bruins also scored the last eight points of the game. Tess Amundsen scored nine to lead the Matadors.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content