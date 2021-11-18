Steelers, Chargers each looking to bounce back Sunday night

By The Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers will try to respond after poor showings last week when they meet on Sunday night. Playing without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger the Steelers could only manage a 16-16 tie against the lowly Detroit Lions. The Chargers’ offense struggled to generate big plays in a 27-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Both teams have notable players on the COVID-19 list, with the availability of Roethlisberger and Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa uncertain.