Ohio St reinstates QB Miller after court reduces DUI charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III is back on the team. He was reinstated after his drunken-driving charge from earlier this month was reduced to a minor misdemeanor traffic offense. The redshirt freshman was stopped in the university district on Nov. 5 by an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper who said Miller’s pickup truck was weaving. After a field-sobriety test, he was arrested on the suspicion of drunken driving and refused to take a breath test. The charge was reduced during Miller’s arraignment in court on Thursday. He pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $150 fine and court costs.